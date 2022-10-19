Crossroads Ministries will again serve as a local drop-off site for this year’s Operation Christmas Child shoebox distribution project. Now in its 29th year, Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, has collected shoeboxes filled with gifts for children ages 2 to 14. The shoeboxes are delivered to children in need in the United States and worldwide.
Crossroads Ministries is located at 81 Walter Long Drive, Finleyville.
National Collection Week this year is from Nov. 14 through Nov. 21. Curbside drop-off will be available. Collection hours at Crossroads are as follows:
- Nov. 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 18, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 19, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 21, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information on Crossroads Ministries’ collection program, please call the church office at 724-348-1620.
