1 box stuffing mix
1 can cream of chicken
1 can chicken broth
4-6 frozen chicken breasts
1 cup water
Put chicken in crock pot. Pour one can of broth on top of the chicken. Put stuffing mix in a bowl. Add cream of chicken and one cup water. Mix and pour over the chicken.
Place lid on top of crock pot. Cook on high 4-6 hours.
Lorraine Anderson
Bentleyville
