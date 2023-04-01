 Skip to main content
spotlight

Crafting our hearts: a private glassblowing class in Hocking Hills

If you’re like me, and you’ve lived in a town popular for its current or former glassmaking, you’ve likely done all the touristy things, too: factory tours, museum exhibits and demonstrations. But until last month, I’d never worked with glass before.

With the help of my mother’s hospice organization, my sister and I took my mother on a surprise trip to Hocking Hills State Park in Logan, Ohio, in early March. It was my appointed job to collect a list of potential activities beforehand. Reading tourism articles and blogs led me to Jack Pine Studio, a glassblowing shop in the heart of the state park.

20230402_com_glassblowing_mixcolor.jpg

T'anna Thurston mixes up her colors while her mom watches.
20230402_com_glassblowing_pickcolor.jpg

Trista Thurston/Observer-Reporter

Each dipped a blob of molten glass on the end of the rod into bowls of different hues of glass to give the paperweights color.
20230402_com_glassblowing_pickcolor2.jpg

While selecting colors, you had to continue to rotate the glass as it fell and tried to escape the pole.
20230402_com_glassblowing_mixcolor3.jpg

Trista Thurston/Observer-Reporter

Mixing color was the most difficult part of the activity for Teresa Thurston, as she’s lost a great deal of muscle and dexterity. Instructor Nick eagerly kept heating the blob up so she could continue to swirl the colors.
20230402_com_glassblowing_cheeks.jpg

T'anna Thurston cuts the "butt cheeks" of her heart with a knife.
20230402_com_glassblowing_tailtorch.jpg

Trista Thurston/Observer-Reporter

Teresa Thurston torches the tail of the heart to keep it warm so it does not shatter while daughter T’anna looks on.
20230402_com_glassblowing_pumpkin.jpg

Jack Pine Studio is known for its glass pumpkins, like this oil-sheened amethyst one that sits slightly off-center on Trista's mantle among plants and other knickknacks.
20230402_com_glassblowing_finalhearts.jpg

Trista Thurston/Observer-Reporter

The final heart paperweights, created by, from left, Teresa, Trista and T’anna Thurston

