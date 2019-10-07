Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church Society for the Adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament will hold its annual Craft/Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 605 Hewitt Avenue, Washington. The show will feature more than 25 different crafter/vendors from which to shop. The kitchen will feature homemade food such as cabbage rolls, pierogi, kielbasa and more. For more information, call Julia Marburger at 724-809-6459 or Darlene Pajak at 724-255-2107.
