Washington County Conservation District is seeking a director or associate director.
District directors have a direct say in how people in the county deal with important natural resource issues, such as water quality, forestry, agriculture and soil erosion. The Washington County Conservation District is governed by a seven-member board, which oversees a staff of nine. The board meets monthly.
Interested individuals need to be nominated by an approved nominating organization within the county.
For more information, call the conservation district at 724-705-7098, the county commissioners office at 724- 228-6730, or the state Conservation Commission at 717-787-8821.