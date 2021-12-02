New research by scientists in the United Kingdom is showing a vaccination may provide a key to preventing Alzheimer’s disease.
Researchers at the University of Leicester said they have found a treatment that could stop progression of or even prevent the neurological disease. The scientists said their findings suggest the vaccine can reverse dementia in mice and they are hoping to begin clinical trials in humans in the next two years.
The findings were published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. Researchers are now in the process of finding a commercial partner to help fund clinical trials.
Alzheimer’s disease is caused by proteins called amyloid beta that clump together to form plaques in the brain. The result is a gradual loss of memory and other brain functions over time. The vaccine would work by preventing those proteins from depositing in the first place, the study says.
The research identifies an antibody that binds to toxic forms of the proteins preventing them from clumping together. Trials on mice with Alzheimer’s disease found the antibody helped to restore brain function and improve memory.
If successful, the vaccine would trigger the body to generate the antibodies in those at high risk of developing Alzheimer’s, which would be a new approach at preventing the disease rather than trying to dissolve the plaques after they have already formed.
Not a normal part of aging
Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging but instead is a progressive, degenerative brain disorder impacting memory language skills, thinking and the ability to carry out simple tasks.
“It differs from regular age-related memory loss, such as occasional forgetfulness,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA). “Persistent, progressively worsening memory issues that interfere with everyday functions, such as routinely becoming disoriented in familiar places or forgetting familiar names and faces, are not ‘just part of old age’ –they are warning signs of a health problem.”
Fuschillo said one of the biggest warning signs is frequent, progressive memory loss that interferes with basic functions of daily life.
These can include:
- Regularly being unable to recall details of recent events or conversations;
- Frequently having trouble recognizing or knowing the names of family members;
- Forgetting things or events more frequently;
- Having frequent pauses and substitutions when finding words.
Fuschillo recommended getting a memory screening by a trained professional that consists of a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions.
“Results are provided and explained at the end of the screening, which normally takes 10-15 minutes,” he said. “Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.”
Early detection of memory issues is important.
Memory problems could be caused by a number of medical conditions including vitamin deficiencies, thyroid issues, urinary tract infections and depression, which are treatable or curable, Fuschillosaid.
“If the memory problem is the result of a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer’s disease, early detection may enable the person to begin treatment and therapeutic interventions sooner, afford greater opportunity to participate in a clinical trial, and take a more active role in developing their health, legal and financial plans,” he said.
Watch for warning signs
The AFA recommends watching for warning signs in ourselves and our loved ones including:
- Memory loss, especially of recent events, names, places, and other new information;
- Confusion about time and place;
- Struggling to complete familiar tasks such as brushing one’s teeth;
- Trouble finding appropriate words, for example in a sentence;
- Difficulties in judging situations;
- Changes in mood and personality.
- Lifestyle choices can help reduce the risk of developing a dementia-related illness. These include:
- Adopt a low-fat diet high in fruits and vegetables and take daily vitamins. Limit intake of red meats, fried and processed foods, salt, and sugar. In general, foods that are “heart healthy” are also “brain healthy”;
- Getting enough rest. At least seven to nine hours of quality sleep is ideal;
- Exercising/staying active. Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain and can also help improve mood and overall well-being;
- Challenging your brain by learning new things. Start a new hobby, learn a new language or even something as simple as brushing your teeth with your nondominant hand;
- Stopping smoking;
- Limiting alcohol consumption;
- Visiting your doctor regularly and maintain checkups. Health screenings are key to managing chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity, all of which can impact brain health;
- Maintaining an active social life. Social interaction is important for brain health, cognitive stimulation and mood.
Fuschillo said one of the most encouraging developments in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease is the continued increase in federal funding for research.
“We never give up hope that a cure will be found,” he said. “When the National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA) was introduced in 2012, federal funding for Alzheimer’s research was at $500 million per year. It has since grown to $3.2 billion. This bipartisan effort represents tremendous progress, but it must continue because we are not yet at the finish line.”
The AFA offers free, confidential memory screenings through secure videoconference technology with no minimum age or insurance requirements. For more information, call 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org.