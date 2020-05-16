Registered nurse Beth Shroyer was recently named Monongahela Valley Hospital’s Cameos of Caring awardee during a small ceremony honoring the hospital’s nurses.
Shroyer, who works in the Coronary Care Unit, was one of 11 MVH nurses nominated by their peers for the prestigious award. She will represent the hospital at the University of Pittsburgh’s Cameos of Caring celebration next spring.
“Our patients are all better because you are all here,” said Mary Lou Murt, Monongahela Valley Hospital’s senior vice president and chief nursing officer, prior to announcing the Hospital’s 2020 Cameos Awardee.
Shroyer earned her bachelor’s degree in education from California University of Pennsylvania, but with encouragement from her father, enrolled in the Washington Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse.
“We rely on her to be a knowledge resource in many complex situations,” said her colleagues when nominating her for the award. “Beth holds not only herself but the CCU staff to the highest standard of care. She always takes into consideration the patient and family needs first; advocates with the entire multidisciplinary team; and offers guidance and learning opportunities to anyone who needs a mentor.”
Shroyer said the most satisfying part of her nursing career is “making a patient feel truly cared for; seeing a critically ill patient recover; and having the opportunity to work with an amazing team of co-workers.”
The Cameos of Caring Program was launched by the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing in 1999 to honor exceptional bedside nurses who work in acute care hospitals. At hospitals throughout this region, nurses who embody the essence of the nursing profession are nominated by their peers for this prestigious award.