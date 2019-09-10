The Buffalo Creek Watershed Association is sponsoring an "electrofishing" demonstration by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy as a way to monitor the cleanliness of waterways.
The free demonstration is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at a stream in the Buffalo Creek watershed behind the Santiago Sportsmen’s Club, 149 Lake Road, Claysville.
This is an opportunity for children to see aquatic wildlife and stream habitat up close.
Research has shown different species of fish are sensitive, mildly sensitive, tolerant, or very tolerant to pollution. Based on the type and quantity of fish caught, a score can be given for the health of a waterway.
Electrofishing as an aquatic population survey technique is described as a comprehensive and effective method for collecting stream fish.
Electrofishing involves generating an electrical field in the water. Fish that pass through the electrical field are temporally stunned, collected by dip net, placed in a container, counted and identified by species, and then returned to the stream unharmed.
Attendees should bring their own chairs to this event. Children should bring or wear boots.
Light refreshments will be served.