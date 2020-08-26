Concordia Visiting Nurses has recently achieved accreditation through Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for the first time, according to Concordia Visiting Nurses CEO Martin J. Trettel.
Accreditation is a process through which healthcare organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Accreditation by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care, according to a Concordia Visiting Nurses news release.
ACHC is a nonprofit organization that has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence since 1986, the release said.
“Our team is driven by our mission and values to provide high-quality care at every patient visit,” Trettel said. “The ACHC accreditation reinforces our promise to our patients and will help elevate the exceptional care we currently provide along with enhancing the overall patient experience.”
