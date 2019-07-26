Concordia Hospice of Washington (CHOW) will host a Memorial Butterfly Release at 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at The Barn at Ike’s Place, 80 Ikes Road in Amity. The event is open to all who wish to honor the memory of their loved ones. Children are welcome but no pets, please. Refreshments will be provided.
Each butterfly to be released is $10. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration to reserve a butterfly is encouraged by Aug. 2 to guarantee a butterfly. Please contact the office at 724-250-4500 to register. Checks should be made payable to Concordia Hospice of Washington and sent to 10 Leet St., Washington, PA, 15301.
The program will begin with a brief prayer service and dedication, followed by choral and musical performances. Participants will then release their butterflies into the sky as a representation of “letting go” their loved ones into the hearts and hands of God.
“For Christians, the butterfly is a symbol of the resurrection and our hope of eternal life,” said Chaplain Ron Cox.
“Our event is special since it’s another way to remember our loved ones,” according to Mena Louies, executive director for Concordia Hospice of Washington.
CHOW provided services to over 400 patients over the last year and earned a Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Award by Strategic Healthcare Programs. A partnership between Concordia Community Support Services and Washington Health System, it serves patients and families in Washington, Greene and parts of Allegheny and Fayette counties.