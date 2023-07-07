The Community Foundation of Greene County has awarded $20,500 to Blueprints from the James and Jackie Campbell Family Fund for renovations to the Carmichaels Senior Community Center and to assist with relocating and building the new central kitchen.
The new Carmichaels Senior Community Center is located at 125 Municipal Road. The Carmichaels Senior Community Center offers nutritious meals and a myriad of activities, education, social support, volunteer opportunities and linkages to community resources. Though this site was recently relocated in March, it continues to provide the same vital programming.
