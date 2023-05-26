CFGC

Community Foundation of Greene County

The Carlson Family Scholarship for Public Service was established at the Community Foundation of Greene County by Mark and LuAnn Carlson and Jack and Lynn Carlson and their children to honor their family by helping Greene County individuals who want to be of service to their community and need financial assistance to get to that point.

The Carlson Family Scholarship will provide a scholarship for Greene County residents to pursue full-time or part-time post-secondary education leading to a career in service to the public, including, but not limited to, careers in ministry, social work, education (not limited to teaching), psychology, healthcare-related fields, and/or participating in the Reserve Officer Training Corps during their education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In