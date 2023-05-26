The Carlson Family Scholarship for Public Service was established at the Community Foundation of Greene County by Mark and LuAnn Carlson and Jack and Lynn Carlson and their children to honor their family by helping Greene County individuals who want to be of service to their community and need financial assistance to get to that point.
The Carlson Family Scholarship will provide a scholarship for Greene County residents to pursue full-time or part-time post-secondary education leading to a career in service to the public, including, but not limited to, careers in ministry, social work, education (not limited to teaching), psychology, healthcare-related fields, and/or participating in the Reserve Officer Training Corps during their education.
Students may be attending or planning to attend a vocational or technical school leading to a certificate, a 2 or 4-year college or university leading to a bachelor’s degree, or a graduate program leading to a master’s degree. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Greene County resident.
The Carlson family stated, “Following the example set for us in our homes growing up, we have all served the public in our careers, as all of our children and their spouses are doing now. We realize how fortunate we were in our pursuits to have had so many of the advantages we enjoyed. We also recognize the obstacles others may face on their journey to fulfill a dream of their own to serve and help others. Our goal with this scholarship is, in some small way, to help individuals who demonstrate a financial need to also achieve those dreams of a career in public service.”
