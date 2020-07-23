news 4
The Community Foundation of Greene County recently announced the winners of its 2020 scholarships. The foundation distributed 38 scholarship awards totaling $132,500 to students throughout Greene county school districts. The scholarships awarded were as follows:

American Legion and Sons of the American Legion Mt. Morris Post 992 Scholarship: For the very first time, two awards of $2,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are:

  • Jacob Caldwell, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University;
  • Myranda Rush, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study secondary math education at Waynesburg University;

Michelle Anderson Memorial Scholarship: For the very first time, three awards of $1,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are:

  • Gavin Scott, West Greene High School, who will study engineering at West Virginia University;
  • Gage Gray, West Greene High School, who will study veterinary medicine at Clarion University;
  • Daniel Kennedy, West Greene High School, who will study in the veterinary assistant program at California University of Pennsylvania.

Victor and Anna Mae Wancheck Beghini Scholarship: Two awards of $3,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are:

  • Makenzie Cree, formerly of Mapletown High School, is entering her third year of studying biology at California University of Pennsylvania;
  • Gabrielle Muilenburg, formerly of Mapletown High School, who is entering her fourth year of studying biology at Waynesburg University;

Jesse Benson Finnegan Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Mari Rose Bowden, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University.

Army Specialist Gregory A. Cox Memorial Scholarship: One award of $2,000 was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Avery McConville, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study mechanical engineering at Pennsylvania State University, Main Campus.

Max Cunningham Memorial Scholarship: One award of $10,000 over four years was given from this fund, created in honor of the life of Max Cunningham and given to a member of his graduating class from West Greene High School. The recipient is:

  • Daniel Kennedy, West Greene High School, who will study in the veterinary assistant program at California University of Pennsylvania.

Rocky Doman Memorial Scholarship: Two awards of $1,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are:

  • Avery McConville, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study mechanical engineering at Pennsylvania State University, Main Campus;
  • Kylie Sinn, Carmichaels Area High School, who will study in a physician assistant program at Seton Hill University.

Dove Award Scholarship: One award of $3,000 over two years, was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Jessie Wei, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study biology at the University of Pittsburgh.

Enstrom Family Scholarship: Two awards of $1,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are:

  • Mari Rose Bowden, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University;
  • Caitlyn Dugan, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study early childhood education at Slippery Rock University.

The EQT Scholarship: Five awards of $1,000 each and one renewable award of $18,000 per year (up to $72,000) over four years were given from this fund. The recipients are:

  • Hunter Guthrie, West Greene High School, won the $18,000 per year scholarship and will study electrical engineering at Bucknell University;
  • Colton Anderson, West Greene High School, who will study electrical engineering at California University of Pennsylvania;
  • Avery McConville, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study mechanical engineering at Pennsylvania State University, Main Campus;
  • Colton Jud Meek, West Greene High School, who will study environmental and wildlife management at California University of Pennsylvania;
  • Gavin Scott, West Greene High School, who will study engineering at West Virginia University;
  • Brandon Tretinik, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study mechanical engineering at Slippery Rock University.

Jack Dulaney Memorial Scholarship: For the very first time, one award of $4,000 over four years was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Jessica Moore, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University.

The Russell A. Guthrie Memorial Scholarship: One award of $500 was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Caitlyn Dugan, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study early childhood education at Slippery Rock University.

William and Shirley Hanley Memorial Scholarship: Two awards of $1,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are.

  • Kaitlyn Pratt, Carmichaels Area High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University;
  • Katelyn Wilson, Mapletown High School, who will study early childhood education at Edinboro University.

Aaron Anthony Haywood Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Avery McConville, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study mechanical engineering at Pennsylvania State University, Main Campus.

Thelma S. Hoge Scholarship: Two awards of $2,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are:

  • Gage Gray, West Greene High School, who will study veterinary medicine at Clarion University;
  • Daniel Kennedy, West Greene High School, who will study in the veterinary assistant program at California University of Pennsylvania.

Renardo A. Matteucci Family Scholarship: Two awards of $1,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are:

  • Kambreigha Dudas, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study radiology at Pierpont Community Technical College;
  • Lilian Ladisic, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study accounting at Robert Morris University.

George L. Misher and Anne Misher Scholarship: One award of $2,000 was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Jessie Wei, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study biology at the University of Pittsburgh.

Evelyn Minor Scholarship: Two awards in the amounts of $1,250 and $750 were given from this fund to the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the Mapletown High School graduating class. The recipients are:

  • Christina Barnett (Valedictorian), Mapletown High School, who will study education at Waynesburg University;
  • Emilei Grim (Salutatorian), Mapletown High School, who will study nursing at Washington Health Systems School of Nursing.

Gregory and Mary Lou Niverth Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Abigail Ozohonish, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University.

Darlene Phillips Memorial Scholarship: One award of $1,500 was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Katelyn Wilson, Mapletown High School, who will study early childhood education at Edinboro University.

Walter Samek II Memorial Scholarship: One award of $500 was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Matthew Kloska, Carmichaels Area High School, who will study at West Virginia University.

Robert Scott Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Myranda Rush, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study secondary math education at Waynesburg University.

Thelma J. Szarell Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given from this fund. The recipient is:

  • Savannah Milliken, West Greene High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University.

The Community Foundation of Greene County, a private, nonprofit 501©(3) organization founded in 2000, is the central philanthropic vehicle in Greene County for donations of various types and sizes. CFGC currently manages $7 million in assets through more than 95 different endowed and restricted funds. For more information about the Community Foundation, call Bettie Stammerjohn at 724-627-2010, email cfgc@gmail.com, or visit www.cfgcpa.org. Additional information about the recipients of each scholarship is available on the foundations Facebook page under, Community Foundation of Greene County, Pennsylvania.

