greene grants

The Community Foundation of Greene County recently announced a distribution of seven grants totaling $23,500 as a part of CFC's 2023 Summer Community Grants.

"We are honored to partner with businesses and members of the community to help our nonprofits address the needs of Greene County children, adults and families," said Thelma Szarell, chairperson of the foundation's board of directors. "These grants are made possible through the generosity of local residents and businesses who established funds at CFC to support local programs."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription