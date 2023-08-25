The Community Foundation of Greene County recently announced a distribution of seven grants totaling $23,500 as a part of CFC's 2023 Summer Community Grants.
"We are honored to partner with businesses and members of the community to help our nonprofits address the needs of Greene County children, adults and families," said Thelma Szarell, chairperson of the foundation's board of directors. "These grants are made possible through the generosity of local residents and businesses who established funds at CFC to support local programs."
The following grants were made:
- $3,000 for Greene County Girl Scout Troop 80016 to host Girl Scouts Badge Day at Waynesburg University for scouts to earn merit badges from the Good for Greene Fund, Cameron Children Youth and Families Fund and the Kathy and Bil Davis Memorial Fund.
- $3,500 for Greene County United Way for Stuff the Bus, which allows Greene County K-12 children to obtain school supplies, clothes, shoes, dental and eye appointments and fun activities with lunch provided by the Kathy and Bill Davis Memorial Fund.
- $3,000 for Waynesburg University for the Waynesburg University Student Food Pantry to assist students with food insecurity concerns from the Harvest and Forever Greene Funds.
- $3,000 for UPMC Children's Hospital Foundation for Preventing Injuries for Children in Greene County Helmet Safety Event to provide free bike helmets and bike safety education for youth in Greene County, from the Cameron Health and Human Services and the Good for Greene Funds.
- $3,000 for S.O.A.R. (Support Our Aviation Resources) 2023 Aviation Days project held at the Greene County Airport to increase awareness of aviation through talking with pilots, mechanics, air traffic controllers and more from the Good for Greene Fund.
- $5,000 for Blueprints for upgrades to the relocated Carmichaels Senior Citizen Center at the former Carmichaels Moose Building from the Forever Greene Fund.
- $3,000 for Girl Scouts of Western PA for the Greene County Leadership Experience activities from the Forever Greene Fund.
Since 2001, CFC has awarded more than $4 million in grants and scholarships that have helped meet the needs and improve the lives of Greene County residents.
The 2023 Fall Community Grants round is accepting new applications due by October 1st, including the L&M Medical Needs Fund. For more information about CFC and our grants, visit cfgpa.org or email cfgcpa@gmail.com.
