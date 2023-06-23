Jacquelyn Marisa recently established the Jackie Fedorko Marisa Medical Scholarship at the Community Foundation of Greene County. Born and raised in the coal patch town of Moffitt and a graduate of Mapletown High School, Marisa desires to make a difference in her home school district of Mapletown.
The scholarship will provide a scholarship to a senior student graduating from Mapletown High School to attend a four-year college, university or community college with a major in a medical-related field (pre-med, nursing, etc.). The scholarship can only be used for tuition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.