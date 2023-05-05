The G. Robert English Memorial Scholarship was established at the Community Foundation of Greene County by his wife, Mona A. English, and his nephew, Dr. Robert F. English, to honor her husband and his uncle. English passed away in 2022.
Born in Carmichaels, he was a 1949 graduate of Jefferson High School, a 1955 graduate of Waynesburg College and earned his master’s degree from West Virginia University. English was a retired teacher and administrator, serving the Jefferson Morgan School District for 31 years. He was an exceptional math teacher who also served as principal from 1971 to 1977.
English was a member of the Hewitt Presbyterian Church for over 60 years, serving as treasurer, elder and choir member. He was a member of the National Education Association, the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the Greene County Association of School Retirees, and a former member of the Board of Directors of Cal Ed Federal Credit Union.
With this in mind, knowing that English would have been excited that future students could obtain a start on their post-secondary education, the family started the G. Robert English Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship will be awarded annually to a Jefferson-Morgan High School senior (first preference) or a Carmichaels High School Senior (second preference) to pursue post-secondary education at a four-year college or university.
To learn more about the G. Robert English Memorial Scholarship or how to make a gift to the scholarship fund in his memory, contact Community Foundation by phone at 724-627-2010 or email at efgepa@gmail.com or visit cfgepa.org.
