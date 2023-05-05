CFGC

Community Foundation of Greene County

The G. Robert English Memorial Scholarship was established at the Community Foundation of Greene County by his wife, Mona A. English, and his nephew, Dr. Robert F. English, to honor her husband and his uncle. English passed away in 2022.

Born in Carmichaels, he was a 1949 graduate of Jefferson High School, a 1955 graduate of Waynesburg College and earned his master’s degree from West Virginia University. English was a retired teacher and administrator, serving the Jefferson Morgan School District for 31 years. He was an exceptional math teacher who also served as principal from 1971 to 1977.

