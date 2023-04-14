The Community Foundation of Greene County is the home of a new memorial scholarship. The George J. Nader, Jr. “Remember, Your Education is Important” Memorial Scholarship was established at the CFGC by executors of his estate, which included teachers he taught with and previous students. Nader died in 2022.
The scholarship will award one scholarship each year to a Waynesburg Central High School student planning to obtain a four-year degree from a four-year college or university.
Born in Philadelphia, Nader received degrees from West Virginia University and began his teaching career in Maryland. Upon returning to the state, Nader taught at Fairchance before becoming a chemistry teacher at Waynesburg Central High School for 30 years. Nader retired from teaching in 2003 and remained a resident of Waynesburg. Often Nader went the extra mile to assist the average student in reaching their potential and pushing them to excel.
With this in mind, knowing that Nader would have been excited that future students would be able to obtain the promise of a start on their post-secondary education, friends have established the George J. Nader, Jr. Memorial Scholarship fund.
Nader was the executive secretary for the Central Greene Education Association for many years and a member of the Greene County Association of School Retirees, the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the National Education Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.