The Common Ground Teen Center, located at 92 N. Main Street in Washington, will host its 24-hour See-Saw fundraiser from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday.
The fundraiser is a product of the work of the Students Helping Others Committee of the Washington Health System Foundation and the Teen Outreach Peer Education program.
Washington County commissioners Diana Irey Vaughn and Larry Maggi will begin the marathon by staffing the see-saw at 4 p.m. Friday.
The handmade see-saw will be outside the Teen Center on the corner of Main Street and Chestnut Street in Washington. Participants will pledge money to see-saw and will continually see-saw for a total of 24 hours. Nearly 100 teen volunteers are pledged keep the see saw moving.