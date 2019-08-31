Editor’s note: This story is part of a Total Health series the Observer-Reporter is producing in conjunction with Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging.
Over the years, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania has established programs and valuable services to help make their customers’ lives easier. From energy-saving programs to financial assistance to payment plan options, Columbia Gas has tailored a variety of options to allow customers to customize their accounts to fit their lifestyles and budgets.
Columbia Gas WarmWise is a series of energy-saving programs to help customers identify where their homes are losing energy and provide solutions to start saving energy and money.
WarmWise programs include:
• WarmWise Low-Income Usage Reduction Program: a free home-weatherization program designed for customers with low incomes and high gas usage;
• WarmWise Audits and Rebates: a free home energy audit that includes a customized energy efficiency plan and a free programmable thermostat where appropriate;
• WarmWise Energy Efficiency Information: provides customers with information on opportunities to improve their home’s energy efficiency;
Columbia Gas also provides customers with information about financial assistance programs such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, CRISIS Program and Dollar Energy Fund.
Columbia Gas also offers affordable payment programs, including Customer Assistance Referral & Evaluation Services and Customer Assistance Program. The CARES program offers personalized assistance to customers having difficulty paying their gas bill and CAP offers affordable payment plans and debt forgiveness for customers with low incomes and long-term bill problems.
Columbia Gas also offers a number of payment plan options to help customers effectively manage their monthly gas bills.
These options include:
• Budget payment plan: allows customers to spread yearly gas costs over 12 months by paying a monthly budget amount instead of paying their account balances each billing cycle;
• Extended payment plan: geared to customers with past-due bills who may qualify for an extended payment plan to prevent service termination;
• Third-party notification: provides a third party a copy of a past-due bill or disconnect notice who can then act on the account holder’s behalf;
• Medical certificate: delays termination of service for up to 30 days if an interruption of service would be hazardous to the health or safety of a customer or a permanent resident of a customer’s home. A certificate from a licensed physician or medical practitioner is required.
To learn more about home energy assistance programs and bill payment assistance available through Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, call 1-888-460-4332.