A group of 23 Wash High juniors spent a day at West Liberty University and came home with their own first-hand accounts and photos to share with their families and friends about the college. According to one of the trip's organizers, business teacher Dan Fauth, the students "were given polaroid cameras at West Liberty to take some photos of their campus tour, especially to photograph what they were interested in along the way." At the end of the tour which covered traditional college tour venues such as campus sites, classrooms and the cafeteria, the juniors could use their photos - actually stickers - to create their own collage of their tour experience. West Liberty also provided lunch and a t-shirt for each student and offered informational sessions on student life and financial aid.
