Washington High School graduate Paige Laci Smith was named to the fall 2020 Waynesburg University dean’s list. She is the daughter of Andre and Lisa Smith of Washington. Smith is a chemistry major. She is treasurer of the American Chemical Society, Waynesburg Student Chapter and is outreach coordinator of the Waynesburg Student Chapter of the Society of Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh.
Chartiers-Houston graduate Deanna Lesso was named to the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg fall 2020 dean’s list. She is the daughter of Randall and Barbara Lesso of Canonsburg. Lesso is pursuing a visual arts and performing arts degree with an emphasis in music. She is a member of Phi Sigma Theta National Honor Society, Delta Psi Omega National Theater Honor Society and Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society.
Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School graduate Robert Redinger was named to the fall 2020 Waynesburg University dean’s list. He is the son of Robert and Wendy Redinger of Upper St. Clair. Redinger is the grandson of Robert and Mary Redinger of Churchill, and the late Lawrence and Catherine Kaucic of Upper St. Clair. Redinger is a finance major and is a Bonner scholar, finance manager for the Bonner leadership team and is a marketing and advertising assistant for The Yellow Jacket. Redinger graduated with honors from high school. As part of his Bonner scholar service he maintains his home church’s website.
Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School graduate Rachel Redinger was named to the fall 2020 Waynesburg University dean’s list. She is the daughter of Wendy and Robert Redinger of Upper St. Clair. Redinger is the granddaughter of Robert and Mary Redinger of Churchill. She is an interdisciplinary studies major and is a Bonner scholar. She attends weekly freshman Bible study, is a photographer for The Yellow Jacket and has a weekly program on the school radio station. Redinger was elected valedictorian as a high school senior.