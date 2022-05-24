Isabela Petronka graduated December 2021 cum laude from Allegheny College. The daughter of Wendy and Chris Petronka of Washington, Isabela graduated from Trinity High School in 2018. During her time, she was president of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and captian of the equestrian team. Upon graduation, Petronka set to work as a biological member of the Erie National Wildlife Refuge. She is the granddaughter of Geri Petronka, the late John Petronka and Harry and Meg Steele, all of Washington.
Payton Danielle Barr graduates this spring from Alderson Broaddus University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education. A graduate of Trinity High School, she is the daughter of Dan and Lisa Barr. Payton served as the secretary of the Zeta Eta Theta service sorority. She is the granddaughter of Kenneth Torboli and the late Emily Torboli and Barbara Barr Pearson and the late Ralph Barr, all of Washington.