Darren Kuhn of West Alexander graduated from Logan University, College of Chiropractic, Chesterfield, Mo., on Dec. 19. The 2012 graduate of McGuffey High School received dual degrees in 2017: an associate degree in specialized studies from CCBC (magna cum laude) and a Bachelor of Science degree in biology (cum laude) from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania. He is the son of David and Colleen Kuhn of West Alexander and the grandson of Jim and Jean Kuhn of Claysville and LeMoyne and Anita McNinch of West Alexander. He has accepted a position as a board-certified chiropractor.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 19
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 22
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 24