Jarred Rice graduated from Washington & Jefferson College with an accounting degree in their spring commencement and was also named to the spring dean’s list. The 2018 Trinity graduate is the son of Jason and Lisa Rice, both of Washington, and the grandson of Phyllis and Floyd Phillips of Avella and Gerri Franks of Washington. Rice graduated summa cum laude and will begin his career as a tax associate at Baker Tilly, one of the nation’s largest certified public accounting firms in July. Rice was also a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta honors society and Accounting Society and received the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants Award, which is granted to the student with the highest GPA in that major.
Dusty Morrison was named to the dean’s list at Clarion University of Pennsylvania for the spring 2022 semester. Morrison is pursuing a communication degree with a minor in history. She is the daughter of Cindy and Harold Morrison of McDonald and the granddaughter of Connie Ropos of Oakdale, and Carole Morrison, McDonald. Morrison was the VP of Operations of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and also the president of Clarion’s Bacchus Gamma organization. Morrison also writes for the Clarion Call and is a manager at the university movie theatre. This summer, she will be interning with Venture Outdoors Pittsburgh.
Early childhood education major Madison Brooks was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Brooks is the daughter of Valerie and Carl Brooks, of Waynesburg, and the granddaughter of Mary and Terry Hendershot, of Fairview, W.Va. Brooks is a member of the women’s track and field team and participated in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference this spring.
Hayley Kafana graduated from Fairmont State University summa cum laude with an architecture degree on May 1. Kafana is the daughter of Scott and Diana Kafana of Washington. The Trinity graduate was a member of the American Institute of Architecture Students and will begin her master’s degree this fall.
Tyler Whitfield graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in computational biology and a minor in chemistry. The 2018 Chartiers-Houston graduate is the son of Nichole and Steven Whitfield. Whitfield was a board member of the Dental Science Club and the Global Dental Brigades, and he was a biology teaching assistant and biology department student adviser. Whitfield has been accepted to the School of Dental Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh, where he will continue his education.
William Kohler, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a doctor of Osteopathic medicine degree on May 28. While at WVSOM, Kohler was president of the class of 2022, a member of Psi Sigma Alpha, a national osteopathic scholastic honor society, and a member of Sigma Sigma Phi, a national honorary osteopathic service fraternity. Kohler earned a bachelor of science degree in bioinformatics from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. in 2018. He is a 2015 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. Kohler is the son of Wayne and Abbie Kohler of Canonsburg.
Matthew A. Tilley, D.O., graduated with honors from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree on May 28. While at WVSOM, Tilley was a member of Psi Sigma Alpha, a national osteopathic scholastic honor society, and Sigma Sigma Phi, a national honorary osteopathic service fraternity. He received the Drs. John and Nancy Chambers Memorial Scholarship. Tilley earned a bachelor of science degree in biology from Allegheny College in Meadville in 2017. He is a 2013 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. Tilley is the son of Mark and Marianne Tilley of Eighty Four. He plans to enter an orthopedic surgery residency at WellSpan York Hospital in York.