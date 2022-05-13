Two students from Burgettstown at Indiana University of Pennsylvania presented original research during IUP’s Scholars Forum, held as part of IUP’s Research Appreciation Week.
Area students at IUP who participated in the Scholars Forum include:
Eric Goins, a geography and geospatial information science major in the Cook Honors College, presented a research poster, “1925 Vandergrift Urban Reconstruction.” Dr. John Benhart, Department of Geography, Geology, Environment and Planning, served as the research project mentor. Goins, son of Laura Goins, is a 2018 graduate of Burgettstown High School. He is the recipient of a Sutton Scholarship.
David Lane, a physics major, presented a research poster, “Nano-Engineering a Sensor to Measure to Degradation of Lubricating Oil.” The faculty research mentor is Dr. Gregory Kenning, Madia Department of Chemistry, Biochemistry, Physics, and Engineering. Lane, son of David Lane and Tracie Lane, is a 2016 graduate of Baldwin High School. He is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and is vice president of the Physics Club. He received the Daniel Reiber Scholarship Award in Physics.
A Canonsburg student graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania on May 7 with a bachelor’s degree has been selected to serve as the student speaker for one of the undergraduate commencement ceremonies.
Kiara Williams, an early childhood education/special education with urban track certification, will be the student speaker for the 2 p.m. undergraduate ceremony on May 7.
Daughter of Maria and Enrico Williams, she is a 2018 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School. She is the recipient of the 2022 Development of Urban Elementary Teachers Scholarship, the College of Education and Communications Dean’s Scholarship and received the 2021 Dean’s Leadership Award for Kappa Delta Pi, the education honor society, where she has served as diversity chair. She was a nominee for IUP Outstanding Student Leader Award and the Homecoming Court. She has been a four-year participant in IUP’s Creating Higher Standards program, organized to provide guidance and motivation to students, serving as president and a leader-coordinator for three years. She also helped create the Special Olympics club at IUP and served as fundraising chair of the organization.