Nicholas Doncals was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Waynesburg University. A history and secondary education major, Doncals is the son of Erin and Damon Doncals of Washington and the grandson of Tony and Kathy Mazza of Washington. Doncals graduated from Trinity Area High School in 2022.

