Lauren Sakerka graduated from a dual master’s degree program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The 2008 Trinity graduate obtained her master’s in science in civil and environmental engineering and a master’s in business administration. She is the daughter of Joan and John Sakerka, of Washington, and the granddaughter of Joseph Sakerka Sr., Edna Lank Sakerka Quinn, Charles Armstrong Sr. and Naomi Butcher Armstrong Ewig, all of Washington. Sakerka was also granted the Siebel scholar and Seley scholar awards during her time at MIT. Sakerka was a member of the Leaders of Global Operations program, which allowed her to obtain two master’s degrees. She received her bachelor’s in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh. She now works in the consulting department of Deloitte. She is married to Christopher Keller.
