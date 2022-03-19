The following students from Washington County completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of December 2021 or January 2022.
A complete listing of December 2021 and January 2022 graduates is available at iup.edu.
County graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:
Amity: Kathryn Marie Yocca, B.S. in natural science/pre-chiropractic
Canonsburg: Alyssa Paige Bernens, M.S. in health services administration
Fredericktown: Scott Robert Hargraves, M.A. in education, training and instructional technology
McMurray: Gillen Abbey Cramer, B.S. in communications media/media marketing; Kyleigh L. Suesser, M.A. in clinical mental health counseling; Danielle Marie Zdrale, B.S. in marketing
Richeyville: Emily Ann Zellie, B.A. in English/writing studies; Emily Ann Zellie, B.A. in journalism and public relations
Venetia: Ava Noel Bianco, B.S. in marketing; Jillian Breckenridge, M.Ed. in health and physical education/K-12 teacher education