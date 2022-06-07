Mikalah Maxwell graduated from American University with an international studies major on May 7. The McGuffey High School graduate is the daughter of Keith and Mary Beth Maxwell. Maxwell graduated summa cum laude and was a member of the Sisterhood of International Engagement, Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, Sigma Iota Rho International Honor Society, Community-Based Research Scholars and a research intern at the Smithsonian Institution. Maxwell will be enrolling in Columbia Law School.
This spring semester is Madison Tournay’s sixth consecutive semester on the dean’s list at California University of Pennsylvania. The Burgettstown graduate is studying secondary education with a concentration in English. Tournay is the daughter of Katie County of Burgettstown and Brad Tournay of McDonald. Tournay is also the stepdaughter of the late John C. County of Burgettstown. Tournay is also president of the Sigma Kappa sorority. She is the granddaughter of Gary and Barb Stevenson of Burgettstown, Tami and Jeff Goddard of Hickory and Gus and Dana Tournay of McDonald.