Dusty Morrison was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarion University. A Canon-McMillan graduate, he is the son of Cindy and Harold Morrison of McDonald. Morrison is the grandson of Joe and Connie Ropos of Oakdale. He is a communications major and is pursuing a minor in history.
Shaun O’Hern II was named to the fall 2020 California University of Pennsylvania dean’s list. He is the son of Michele and Shaun O’Hearn of Claysville and is the grandson of Mary Ann Andreani of Grindstone. He is a psychology major with a 3.9 GPA and is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society. O’Hern II is a 2019 graduate of PA Cyber.
Washington High School graduate Maya Wells was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Washington & Jefferson College. She is the daughter of Nikki and the late Mark A. Wells of Washington and the granddaughter of Karen and the late Sheldon Thomas of Washington and Gregory Prince of Cleveland the late Sandria Wells of Pittsburgh. Wells is a communications major.