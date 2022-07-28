Kaci Alderson, a 2020 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School, was named to the dean’s list at Mercyhurst University for the spring 2022 semester with a 4.0 grade point average. Kaci is majoring in Sports Business Management and English with a concentration in creative writing. Kaci is also a member of the Women’s Softball Team at Mercyhurst, where the team qualified for the NCCA tournament for the first time in school history this spring. She is the daughter of Dan and Tricia Alderson of Houston, and the granddaughter of Patricia Fabian of Canonsburg and the late L. Richard Fabian and Julia Alderson of Marietta, Ohio, and the late Martin Alderson.
Nate Brudnock, a graduate of West Greene High School, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Waynesburg University with a 4.0 grade-point average. He is majoring in business healthcare management.