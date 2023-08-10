Chyna Beck of Canonsburg graduated with a masters degree in corporate communications from Duquesne University. She is the daughter of Kate and Orlando Beck of Canonsburg, and the granddaughter of Pam Meredith of Carrabelle, Fla., and Kathi Edwards of Hyde Park, Pa. Beck, a 2017 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, received her bachelor’s degree from Duquesne in 2021.She is employed by Rain The Growth Agency.
Garrett Closser was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Waynesburg University. A computer cybersecurity and forensics major, Closser is the son of Travis and Traci Closser of Washington and the grandson of the late Howard (Hank) and Dessie Closser of New Castle and the late Delphia (Bud) and Linda Rodeheaver of Terra Alta, W.Va. Closser graduated from McGuffey High School in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.