Elizabeth Shaffer graduated from PennWest California with a liberal arts degree. Shaffer is the daughter of John and Christine Shaffer, of Washington, and the granddaughter of Ron and Pennie Foil of Washington, and Tom and the late Better Shaffer, of Houston. During college, Shaffer was involved in the Future Teachers of America organization. She is a pre-k teacher at Brightside Academy and will be attending Carlow University in the fall for a master’s in special education degree.
