Waynesburg Central High School graduate Madison Brooks was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Valerie and Carl Brooks Of Waynesburg and the granddaughter of Mary and Terry Hendershot of Fairview, W.Va. Brooks is an early childhood education major and is a member of the women’s track and field team, Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education.
Canonsburg native Luke Richard Gladden was named to the Presbyterian College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Burgettstown graduate Madison Tournay was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at California University of Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Katie County of Burgettstown and Brad Tournay of McDonald and is the stepdaughter of the late John County of Burgettstown. Tournay is the granddaughter of Gary and Barb Stevenson of Burgettstown, Tami and Jeff Goddard of Hickory and Gus and Dana Tournay of McDonald. She is a secondary education major with a concentration in English and is in the Honors Program, has a 4.0 GPA, is a member of Sigma Kappa sorority where she was recently elected vice president of communications and operations.
Trinity graduate Charles McIlvaine was named to the fall 2020 Wake Forest University dean’s list. He is the son of Jill and Andrew McIlvaine of Washington. McIlvaine is a business major.
Rachel Redinger was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Waynesburg University. She is the daughter of Robert and Wendy Redinger of Upper St. Clair.