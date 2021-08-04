Kaci Alderson was named to the dean’s List at Mercyhurst University for the spring 2021 semester with a 4.0 GPA. Alderson, the daughter of Dan and Tricia Alderson of Houston, plans to double major in English and sports management. She is also a member of the Mercyhurst University softball team, which was awarded the Female Team of the Year at Mercyhurst for the top GPA among all women’s sports as well as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Softball Highest Overall GPA. Alderson won third place in Mercyhurst University’s Creative Writing contest for Lumen, the university’s magazine, for her short story entitled “The Ride.” She is a 2020 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School where she was a student-athlete on the softball team. Alderson is the granddaughter of Patricia Fabian and the late Richard Fabian of Canonsburg and Martin and Julie Alderson of Washington.
