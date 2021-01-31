Bentworth graduate Jenna Vito was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at West Virginia University. She is a daughter of Jennifer and Tony Vito of Bentleyville, and a granddaughter of Carol Vito of Bentleyville. She is a chemical engineering major with a 4.0 GPA and was named to the president’s list. She is also a member of Society of Women Engineers.
Bentworth graduate Maria Vito was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at West Virginia University. She is a daughter of Jennifer and Tony Vito of Bentleyville, and a granddaughter of Carol Vito of Bentleyville. She is an exercise physiology major with a 4.0 GPA and was named to the president’s list.