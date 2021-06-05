Zachary Ecker was a member of the spring 2021 Allegheny College graduating class. A Trinity High School alumnus, he is the son of Roger and Diane Ecker of Washington. Ecker is the grandson of Alice Shalosky of Houston. He was a biology major, received the Biology Faculty Prize and was awarded the departmental honor for his senior thesis. He was a member of Pre-Health Club and Allegheny Christian Outreach, and was scholarship chair of Phi Gamma Delta and student representative of the Health Professions Advisory Committee.

