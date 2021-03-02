Canonsburg resident Lily Tarwater, a senior at Dickinson College, has been selected as a Baird Sustainability Fellow for advancing sustainability goals on or beyond the Dickinson campus through excellence in scholarship, leadership and service. Tarwater is a graduate of Peters Township High School. She is the daughter of Doyle and Anita Tarwater of Canonsburg.
Bishop Canevin graduate Matthias Hirst was named to the fall 2020 Washington & Jefferson dean’s list. He is the son of Deacon Jeff and Susan Hirst of Canonsburg. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Hirst of Bethel Park and Joan Calabro of Washington. Hirst is a pre-health major and is a member of the Spanish club and Student Christian Association.