Madison Tournay recently graduated from PennWest University California, majoring in secondary education with a concentration in English. A 2019 Burgettstown High School graduate, Tournay is the daughter of Katie County of Burgettstown, Brad Tournay of McDonald, and the stepdaughter of the late John C. County of Burgettstown. She is the granddaughter of Gary and Barb Stevenson of Burgettstown, Tami and Jeff Goddard of McDonald, and Gus and Dana Tournay of McDonald. Tournay graduated summa cum laude and was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority, where she held various roles through the years: vice president of communications and operations, vice president of programming and president. Tournay also received the Eleanore C. Hibbs Scholarship for 2021-2022, which the English department faculty awards to a student demonstrating outstanding achievement in English studies. Tournay spent eight consecutive semesters on the dean’s list, including spring 2023. Tournay has been employed at The Rutledge Institute, an educational institute for early childhood education, since Sept. 2020.
