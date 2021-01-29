Kaci Alderson was named to the dean’s List at Mercyhurst University for the fall 2020 semester with a 4.0 GPA. Alderson, the daughter of Dan and Tricia Alderson of Houston, plans to double major in English and sports management. She is also a member of the Mercyhurst University softball team. She is a 2020 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School where she was a student-athlete on the softball team. Alderson is the granddaughter of Patricia Fabian and the late Richard Fabian of Canonsburg and Martin and Julie Alderson of Washington.
Chartiers-Houston graduate Kathryn Crouch was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Chatham University. She is the daughter of Beth and Bob Crouch of Canonsburg. Crouch is a granddaughter of Catherine and the late Robert Strnisha of Canonsburg and the late Robert and June Crouch of Elizabeth. She is an art and psychology major.