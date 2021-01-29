Kaci Alderson was named to the dean’s List at Mercyhurst University for the fall 2020 semester with a 4.0 GPA. Alderson, the daughter of Dan and Tricia Alderson of Houston, plans to double major in English and sports management. She is also a member of the Mercyhurst University softball team. She is a 2020 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School where she was a student-athlete on the softball team. Alderson is the granddaughter of Patricia Fabian and the late Richard Fabian of Canonsburg and Martin and Julie Alderson of Washington.

Chartiers-Houston graduate Kathryn Crouch was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Chatham University. She is the daughter of Beth and Bob Crouch of Canonsburg. Crouch is a granddaughter of Catherine and the late Robert Strnisha of Canonsburg and the late Robert and June Crouch of Elizabeth. She is an art and psychology major.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In