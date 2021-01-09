Peters Township graduate Kate Hondru was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Delaware. Hondru is a sports management major in the Lerner School of Business. She is also a member of the University of Delaware’s softball team and serves as a team representative for the school’s UDance, a student-run philanthropic organization dedicated to raising funds for childhood cancer research. Hondru is the daughter of Scott and Kathleen Hondru, sister of Corban Hondru. She was a captain of Peters Township’s softball team and a member of National Honor Society.
Canon-McMillan graduate Tamara Renee Mathis, daughter of Darlene and Theo Mathis Jr. of Canonsburg, was named to the dean’s list at Ursuline College. She is a granddaughter of Myrtle and the late Ted Mathis Sr. of Washington and the late Anna Mae and Henry Lacks of Canonsburg. Mathis is studying in Ursuline’s Breen School of Nursing. She is a member of Ursuline’s women’s basketball team.
Trinity High School graduate Kendle Haught was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Washington & Jefferson College. She is the daughter of Kristy Capo of Washington and Robbie Haught of Washington. Haught is the granddaughter of Bob and JoAnn Lloyd of Washington. She is an accounting major, a member of Public Relations Student Society of America and Washington Fellows Program.
Adam Weinschenker has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester at West Virginia University where he is studying civil engineering. Weinschenker is the son of Amy Weinschenker of Waynesburg and James Weinschenker of Washington.
Trinity High School graduate Jarred Rice has been named to Washington & Jefferson’s fall 2020 dean’s list. He is the son of Lisa and Jason Rice of Washington and the grandson of Phyllis and Lloyd Phillips of Avella and Gerri Franks of Washington. Rice is an accounting major and was recently inducted into the W&J Alpha Scholars for having a 4.0 GPA. Rice has recently been offered a paid summer 2021 internship with Schneider Downs, an accounting firm in Pittsburgh. He plans on taking the CPA exam after graduation in 2022.