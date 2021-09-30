Mary Fritz graduated from Widener University with a masters degree in social work in May of 2021. The daughter of Carl and Tracie Fritz of Washington earned the Hobart Jackson award for excellence in clinical social work practice with ethnic senior minority populations. Fritz obtained a job working as a therapist for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. She is offering parenting support groups in addition to her therapy position and has obtained a certification for Telemental health. Fritz graduated from California University summa cum laude in May of 2019 with bachelors of science and bachelors of arts degrees. She was a member of Cal U. women’s rugby team, and habitat for humanity, and was vice president of the Criminal Justice Honor Society. She also spoke at commencement as the senior class envoy.
