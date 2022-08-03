Jaime Handra graduated cum laude in May from Miami of Ohio with a degree in biology/pre-med studies. She is the daughter of Jeff and Beverly Handra of South Strabane Township. A 2018 graduate of Trinity High School, she served in college as a Big Brother/Big Sister mentor and as a College of Arts and Sciences Ambassador and science tutor, earning her a senior service award. She also participated all four years on the track and field team. She plans to attend graduate school to become a physician assistant.
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 6
-
Aug 7
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.