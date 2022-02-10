Abigail Gottschall was named to Dickinson College’s fall 2021 dean’s list. The Trinity High School graduate is the daughter of Tiffani and Justin Gottschall of Washington. She is the granddaughter of Sam and Carol Prestofilipo of Shortsville, N.Y., and Jon and Marcia Gottschall of Plattsburgh, N.Y. Gottschall is a biology major and is in a pre-health program, with a minor in chemistry and certificate in health studies.
Alexander Hirst graduated in December from California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in criminal justice. The Bishop Canevin graduate is the son of Susan and Deacon Jeff Hirst of Canonsburg. He is the grandson of Thomas and Elizabeth Hirst of Bethel Park and Joan Calabro of Washington. Hirst was a member of Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society and is employed by the U.S. Postal Service.