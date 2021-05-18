Jefferson-Morgan alumnus Erin N. Confortini, the daughter of Sharon and Dean J. Confortini of Mather, graduated from Robert Morris University as a dual major in economics and finance and a master’s degree in business management. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Silvana Confortini of Mather and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Muggar of Sturgeon. Confortini was president of her sorority and studied aboard for four months in Italy in 2019. She has accepted a position at the office of the comptroller of the currency in Pittsburgh.
Jefferson-Morgan alumnus Joseph A. Confortini, the son of Sharon and Dean J. Confortini of Mather, graduated from Penn State University with a degree in industrial engineering. He is the grandson of Mrs. and Mrs. Silvano Confortini of Mather and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Muggar of Sturgeon. Confortini received the Outstanding Student Award for Industrial Engineering at Penn State. Confortini has accepted a position with Naval Nuclear Laboratories in Schenectady, N.Y.
Canon-McMillan alumnus Tamara Renee Mathis was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Ursuline College. She is the daughter of Darlene R. and Theodore J. Mathis Jr. of Canonsburg, and granddaughter of the late Henry and Anna Mae Lacks of Canonsburg and the late Ted Mathis Sr. of West Alexander and Mrytle Mathis of Washington. Mathis is a nursing major and a member of the women’s basketball team. She will be completing her nursing clinicals at the Cleveland Clinic in the fall of 2021.
Trinity High School alumnus Adam J. Raggi graduated from Penn State University’s Smeal College of Business with a degree in real estate and finance. He is the son of Eugene and Mary Beth Raggi of Washington. Raggi graduated with a 3.70 GPA. He was president of Penn State Real Estate Society and won first place in the University of Maryland Colcin Real Estate Case Competition Challenge and was a third-place winner of Villanova University’s Mulroy Real Estate Case Competition Challenge.
Trinity High school alumnus Madison Hornak graduated from Duquesne Unviersity’s School of Pharmacy. She is the daughter of Terri and Tim Hornak of Washington and granddaughter of Terry and Joyce Adams of Washington, and Mike and Cindy Thornburg of Eighty Four.
Trinity High School alumnus Jeffery Ecker was named to the spring 2021 Penn State - Schreyer Honors College dean’s list. He is the son of Diane and Roger Ecker of Washington. He is an economics major and is treasurer of the Penn State Mock Trial Team. Ecker has a 4.0 GPA and for his three-year Penn State GPA. The Penn State Mock Trial Team advanced to nationals this year and finished in the top 20. Ecker received the Evan Pugh Award for academic achievement.