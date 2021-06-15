Madison Tournay was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at California University of Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Katie County of Burgettstown and Brad Tournay of McDonald and is the stepdaughter of the late John C. County of Burgettstown. She is the granddaughter of Gary and Barb Stevenson of Burgettstown, Tami and Jeff Goddard of Hickory and Gus and Dana Tournay of McDonald. A Burgettstown High School alumnus, Tournay is a secondary education major with a concentration in English. She is a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority where she is vice president of communications & operations and vice president of programming. Tournay was awarded the Eleanore C. Hibbs Scholarship Award for 2021-2022 which is given to a secondary English education student who demonstrated outstanding achievement in English studies at the university. The award winner was chosen by the English Department faculty.
