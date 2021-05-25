Trinity High School graduate Payton Barr was named to the spring 2021 dean’s lost at Alderson Broaddus University. She is the daughter of Lisa and Daniel Barr of Washington. Barr is an elementary/special education major and is treasurer of Kappa Phi Delta Education Association. She is also a member of the President’s List and received the Non-Graduating Senior Award, Silver Key Award, Teacher Education Writing Award and maintains a 4.0 GPA.
Chyna Beck, daughter of Kate and Orlando Beck of Canonsburg graduated from Duquesne University with a degree in integrated marketing communications. Beck, a 2017 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School, is the granddaughter of Kathi Edwards of Hyde Park and Pam Meredith of Carrabelle, Fla. Beck was service officer of Lambda Pi Eta Honor Society and was an Atlantic 10 Conference track & field medalist during the indoor and outdoor track seasons. She was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list. Beck will now pursue a master’s degree at Duquesne University.