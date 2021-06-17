Adam Weinschenker graduated from West Virginia University with a B.S. degree in civil engineering. While a student at WVU, he was on the dean’s list three times and president’s list five times. A 2017 graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, he is the son of Amy and Jim Weinschenker of Waynesburg, and grandson of Don and Sue Weinschenker and Carolyn McMillan Morris. He has accepted a full-time position with French Engineering in Smithfield.

