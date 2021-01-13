Bethlehem-Center alumnus Daniel Hosack, the son of Donna and Robert Hosack of Scenery Hill, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Virginia Tech University. Hosack is the grandson of the late Wilbert “Duzzy” and Lois J. Bercosky of Marianna and the late Ard M. and Doris Hosack of Florida, formerly of Scenery Hill. He is employed as a forester for the state of Virginia. Hosack was in U.S. Marine Corps from 2012 to 2016, earning the rank of sergeant. He worked as combat correspondent for the Department of Defense and was one of the first military correspondents to operate from the Department of Defense News Pentagon Bureau. Hosack also earned an associate degree from Northern Virginia Community College in May 2018.
