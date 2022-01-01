Caitlin Lawrence of Carmichaels recently earned a master of science degree with a concentration in applied meteorology at Mississippi State University, an online based program, in August 2021. She also was inducted into the Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement. She will attend her graduation ceremony Dec. 10 at the Mississippi State University campus. Lawrence is the daughter of John and Susan Lawrence of Carmichaels. She graduated with her bachelor of science degree in meteorology at California University of Pennsylvania in Mary 2010. Lawrence currently is actively involved with weather activities and societies that include the National Weather Association, the American Meteorological Society, her weather outreach program, is a skywarn storm spotter, storm chasing and pursuing atmospheric research in tornadoes, thunderstorms, supercells, cloud physics, space weather and tropical meteorology. She will attend the American Meteorological Society conference in January of 2022 in Houston, Texa,s to present her most recent research on jet stream pattern effects on tornadoes in the Midwest.
